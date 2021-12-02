CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Hendricksen lifts North Florida over Edward Waters 103-57

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 10:28 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hendricksen had 19 points to lead five North Florida players in double figures as the Ospreys easily beat Edward Waters 103-57 on Thursday night.

Jadyn Parker added 14 points for North Florida (2-7). Jarius Hicklen chipped in 13 points, Jonathan Aybar scored 12 and Jose Placer had 10. Parker also had 11 rebounds and four blocks.

DeAndre Barton had 14 points and six rebounds for the Tigers. Khalil Brown added 10 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

