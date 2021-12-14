Henderson Jr., Campbell host Ga. Southern

Georgia Southern (5-4) vs. Campbell (7-2) John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Georgia Southern (5-4) vs. Campbell (7-2)

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Andrei Savrasov and Georgia Southern will go up against Cedric Henderson Jr. and Campbell. Savrasov is averaging 11.2 points over the last five games. Henderson is averaging 13 points over the last five games.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The Eagles have been led by seniors Savrasov and Elijah McCadden. Savrasov is averaging 12.3 points and 5.9 rebounds while McCadden is putting up 11 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest. The Fighting Camels have been anchored by Henderson and Jesus Carralero, who are scoring 13.2 and 11.1 points, respectively.ACCURATE ANDREI: Savrasov has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 12 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Campbell is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 66 points. The Fighting Camels are 1-2 when scoring any fewer than that.

TWO STREAKS: Georgia Southern has dropped its last four road games, scoring 57.5 points and allowing 66.8 points during those contests. Campbell has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 77 points while giving up 50.

DID YOU KNOW: Campbell has committed a turnover on just 16.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all Big South teams. The Fighting Camels have turned the ball over only 10.4 times per game this season.

