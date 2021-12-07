CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. pharmacies see demand increase during pandemic | Searching and bracing for omicron | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Harris scores 26, Butler…

Harris scores 26, Butler beats Oklahoma in overtime, 66-62

The Associated Press

December 7, 2021, 11:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Chuck Harris buried a 3 to take the lead and Simas Lukosius grabbed a clutch defensive rebound and hit a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left to give Butler a 66-62 overtime win over Oklahoma in a Big East/Big 12 Battle Tuesday night.

Elijah Harkless and Jordan Goldwire each hit 3-pointers to put the Sooners up, 62-58 with 1:38 to play. D.J. Hughes got a tip-in and Harris stepped behind a screen and drilled an open 3 with :35 left to give the Bulldogs the lead. Harkless drove for a layup that rolled off the rim and Lukosius grabbed the rebound. The freshman from Lithuania hit both free throws for a three-point lead and Aaron Thompson rebounded Umoja Gibson’s missed 3 and hit one of two from the line to set the final margin.

C.J. Noland scored with 13:14 left in regulation to put Oklahoma up, 41-28, but Butler battled back, using a 9-0 run capped by a Harris trey to cut the deficit to 44-41 midway through the half. After Jacob Groves hit a jumper and a 3, Butler went on an 11-0 run that included a Lukosius 3 for the lead and a Harris jumper for a 52-49 lead with :22 left. Goldwire got Oklahoma within one and Lukosius answered with two free throws before Harkless buried a 3 with :02 left to force overtime.

Harris finished with a season-high 26 points, hitting 4 of 7 from deep, to lead Butler (6-3). Bryce Golden added 10 points and grabbed seven boards.

Harkless finished with 16 points and Goldwire and Tanner Groves each added another 10 for Oklahoma (7-2), which had its 26-game home win streak against nonconference opponents snapped.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CISA cyber incident reporting requirements trip on defense bill finish line

After year-long hiatus, Biden names 230 winners for Presidential Rank Awards

OPM has a new tiger team to help agencies wade through federal hiring demands

Georgia court issues nationwide injunction to block vaccine mandate for federal contractors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up