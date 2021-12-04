CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Hannibal leads Murray St. past Middle Tennessee 93-87

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 10:36 PM

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Trae Hannibal scored 19 points as Murray State defeated Middle Tennessee 93-87 on Saturday night.

KJ Williams and Justice Hill added 18 points apiece for the Racers, while Tevin Brown chipped in 15.

Josh Jefferson scored a career-high 31 points for the Blue Raiders (7-2), whose four-game win streak was broken. Donovan Sims added 19 points. Eli Lawrence had 13 points.

