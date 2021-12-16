Hampton faces NC Central

NC Central (5-7) vs. Hampton (4-7) Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hampton goes up…

NC Central (5-7) vs. Hampton (4-7)

Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton goes up against NC Central in a non-conference matchup. NC Central snuck past Gardner-Webb by one point at home on Wednesday, while Hampton fell to Loyola (Md.) on the road on Sunday, 67-54.

SUPER SENIORS: NC Central has benefited heavily from its seniors. Randy Miller Jr., Dontavius King, Eric Boone and Kris Monroe have combined to account for 48 percent of all Eagles points this season, though their output has dropped to 34 percent over the team’s last five games.MIGHTY MILLER JR.: Miller has connected on 29.2 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also converted 74.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 58: Hampton is 0-7 this year when it allows 58 points or more and 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 58.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Eagles have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Pirates. Hampton has 24 assists on 60 field goals (40 percent) over its past three contests while NC Central has assists on 47 of 87 field goals (54 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: NC Central is ranked second among MEAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.2 percent. The Eagles have averaged 13.3 offensive boards per game.

