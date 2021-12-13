CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Masks back in California | Air Force discharges 27 | Local COVID-19 cases | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Gregory lifts Appalachian State…

Gregory lifts Appalachian State past Erskine 69-44

The Associated Press

December 13, 2021, 8:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Gregory registered 16 points as Appalachian State romped past Erskine 69-44 on Monday night.

CJ Huntley had three blocks for Appalachian State (6-5).

Kaleb Brooks scored eight points for the Flying Fleet.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden executive order seeks 'seamless' customer experience across federal services

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

CIOs at HHS, TSA, CTO at Justice leaving federal service

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up