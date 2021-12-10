CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Grand Canyon faces Ottawa (AZ)

Grand Canyon faces Ottawa (AZ)

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Ottawa (AZ) vs. Grand Canyon (8-2)

Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Grand Canyon Antelopes are set to battle the Spirit of NAIA member Ottawa (AZ). Grand Canyon lost 67-62 to Arizona State in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Grand Canyon has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Holland Woods, Gabe McGlothan, Sean Miller-Moore and Taeshon Cherry have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 0 percent of all Antelopes points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOVAN: Jovan Blacksher Jr. has connected on 41 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 19 over the last three games. He’s also made 62.5 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Grand Canyon went 3-4 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Antelopes put up 73.9 points per contest across those seven games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

NDAA has big changes for personnel, even though some blockbuster provisions are changed

Federal employees score new bereavement leave benefits in 2022 NDAA

Biden sets zero-emission goals for federal buildings, vehicles in executive order

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up