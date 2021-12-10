Grand Canyon faces Ottawa (AZ)

Ottawa (AZ) vs. Grand Canyon (8-2) Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Grand Canyon…

Ottawa (AZ) vs. Grand Canyon (8-2)

Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Grand Canyon Antelopes are set to battle the Spirit of NAIA member Ottawa (AZ). Grand Canyon lost 67-62 to Arizona State in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Grand Canyon has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Holland Woods, Gabe McGlothan, Sean Miller-Moore and Taeshon Cherry have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 0 percent of all Antelopes points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOVAN: Jovan Blacksher Jr. has connected on 41 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 19 over the last three games. He’s also made 62.5 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Grand Canyon went 3-4 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Antelopes put up 73.9 points per contest across those seven games.

