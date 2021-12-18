CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Glover scores 22 to lead Samford past Kennesaw St. 85-84

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 10:51 PM

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Ques Glover had 22 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 11 seconds left, as Samford edged Kennesaw State 85-84 on Saturday night.

Glover, who made 10 of 13 shots, scored Samford’s last seven points in the final three minutes.

Quinn Richey, Logan Dye and Jaden Campbell scored 12 points each for the Bulldogs (9-2).

Terrell Burden scored a season-high 25 points and had seven assists for the Owls (4-7). Spencer Rodgers added 14 points. Chris Youngblood also had 14 points and collected seven rebounds.

