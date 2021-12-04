CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Glisson III sparks Mercer…

Glisson III sparks Mercer to 83-77 win over Georgia State

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 5:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MACON, Ga. (AP) — James Glisson III came off the bench to score a career-high 25 points as Mercer beat Georgia State 83-77 on Saturday.

Glisson sank 10 of 14 shots from the floor and blocked three shots for the Bears (5-4). Jalen Johnson pitched in with 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Felipe Haase added 13 points and Kamar Robertson grabbed eight rebounds.

Nelson Phillips had 19 points for the Panthers (4-3). Kane Williams added 14 points and six rebounds. Justin Roberts had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

Zero trust, cloud security pushing CISA to rethink its approach to cyber services

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up