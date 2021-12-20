Gipson, Tarleton St. host Air Force

Air Force (7-3) vs. Tarleton St. (4-8) Wisdom Gymnasium, Stephenville, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards…

Air Force (7-3) vs. Tarleton St. (4-8)

Wisdom Gymnasium, Stephenville, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as A.J. Walker and Air Force will take on Montre Gipson and Tarleton St.. Walker has scored 29 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.6 over his last five games. Gipson is averaging 16.6 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Tarleton St.’s Gipson, Tahj Small and Shakur Daniel have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 55 percent of all Texans points over the last five games.ACCURATE A.J.: Walker has connected on 43.4 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also made 78.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Tarleton St. is 0-8 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 4-0 when it scores at least 63.

STREAK SCORING: Tarleton St. has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76.7 points while giving up 64.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tarleton St. defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.2 percent of all possessions, which is the 24th-highest rate in the country. The Air Force offense has turned the ball over on 23.7 percent of its possessions (ranked 344th among Division I teams).

