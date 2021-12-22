CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Bowser introduces vaccine mandate for DC businesses | Montgomery Co. exec wants vaccine requirement | GWU to begin spring virtually | Latest DC region trends
Gilyard II leads Kansas City over South Dakota 68-57

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 10:56 PM

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Evan Gilyard II, despite a twisted ankle, had a career-high 31 points with five 3-poiners as Kansas City defeated South Dakota 68-57 on Wednesday night.

Arkel Lamar had 14 points for Kansas City (6-6, 1-1 Summit League). Marvin Nesbitt Jr. added seven rebounds.

Mason Archambault had 14 points for the Coyotes (7-6, 0-2). Tasos Kamateros added 10 rebounds and five assists. Hunter Goodrick had seven rebounds.

