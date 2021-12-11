CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Gibson scores 24 to…

Gibson scores 24 to carry Towson past Coppin State 89-75

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 6:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jason Gibson had a career-high 24 points, Towson made 16 3-pointers and the Tigers defeated Coppin State 89-75 on Saturday.

Nicolas Timberlake had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (7-4). Antonio Rizzuto added 14 points. Charles Thompson had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Both teams set season records for scoring in the second half. Towson totaled 51 second-half points, a season high for the visiting team, while the 44 second-half points for Coppin State were the best of the season for the hosts.

Kyle Cardaci scored a career-high 22 points for the Eagles (1-13), who have lost eight in a row. Tyree Corbett added 16 points and eight rebounds. Mike Hood had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

Through new Office of Digital Transformation, FDA putting business ahead of IT

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

In JWCC cloud procurement, Pentagon plans a novel approach to competition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up