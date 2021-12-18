CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Funk scores 22 to lead Bucknell over La Salle 82-70

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 5:14 PM

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Andrew Funk had 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting as Bucknell defeated La Salle 82-70 on Saturday.

Xander Rice had 13 points for Bucknell (3-8). Andre Screen added 13 points and nine rebounds. Alex Timmerman had 12 points.

Jack Clark had 18 points for the Explorers (5-5). Khalil Brantley added 11 points. Josh Nickelberry and Jhamir Brickus each had 10 points.

