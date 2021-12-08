CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Forrest carries FAU over Palm Beach Atlantic 84-63

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 9:07 PM

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Michael Forrest had 21 points as Florida Atlantic romped past Palm Beach Atlantic 84-63 on Wednesday night.

Bryan Greenlee had 15 points for Florida Atlantic (6-4). Everett Winchester added 11 points and Giancarlo Rosado had 10 points.

Marcus Montalvo had 14 points for the Sailfish. Jalen Cooper added 12 points and Nate Ward had 11 points.

