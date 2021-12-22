CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Bowser introduces vaccine mandate for DC businesses | Montgomery Co. exec wants vaccine requirement | GWU to begin spring virtually | Latest DC region trends
Faye leads College of Charleston past Old Dominion 82-80

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 10:22 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Babacar Faye made a jump shot with 27 seconds remaining to lift College of Charleston to an 82-80 win over Old Dominion on Wednesday night.

On the following possession for the Monarchs, C.J. Keyser missed a 3-pointer, allowing the Cougars to hang on for the victory.

Dimitrius Underwood had 15 points to lead the Cougars.

Reyne Smith had 10 points for College of Charleston (8-4). Ben Burnham added 10 points.

C.J. Keyser scored a season-high 26 points for the Monarchs (5-8). Kalu Ezikpe added 19 points. Jaylin Hunter had 11 points.

