FAU faces Florida Tech

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 6:30 AM

Florida Tech vs. Florida Atlantic (6-5)

FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Atlantic Owls are set to battle the Panthers of Division II Florida Tech. Florida Atlantic lost 66-46 at VCU in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Michael Forrest has averaged 15.2 points for the Owls, while Alijah Martin has recorded 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.FEATHERY FORREST: Through 11 games, Florida Atlantic’s Michael Forrest has connected on 38.4 percent of the 86 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 82.8 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Atlantic went 1-4 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Owls offense scored 66.8 points per matchup in those five games.

