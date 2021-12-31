CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Faramade carries Texas A&M-CC…

Faramade carries Texas A&M-CC over Sul Ross State 101-49

The Associated Press

December 31, 2021, 3:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Stephen Faramade had a season-high 20 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi rolled past Sul Ross State 101-49 on Friday.

Jordan Roberts had 13 points for Texas A&M-CC (11-3). Ethan White and Donovan Ray each had 11 points. Terrion Murdix had nine points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists.

Texas A&M-CC is undefeated (3-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Julian Paredes had 15 points for the Lobos. Larry Morrison added four blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

Advocacy group still sees systemic issues with military housing

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up