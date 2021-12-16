CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Elon squares off against Shaw

Elon squares off against Shaw

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Shaw vs. Elon (3-8)

Schar Center, Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Elon Phoenix are set to battle the Bears of Division II Shaw. Elon is coming off a 63-61 home win against Winthrop in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Darius Burford has averaged 11.5 points and 4.4 rebounds to lead the charge for the Phoenix. Torrence Watson has paired with Burford and is averaging 12.2 points per game.DARIUS FROM DEEP: Through 11 games, Elon’s Darius Burford has connected on 33.3 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Elon went 2-1 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last year. The Phoenix scored 68.7 points per matchup across those three contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Army to expand BYOD pilot after successful National Guard testing

SSA early retirement offers attract fewer than 200 employees

Recent travel guidance for using government devices gives best practices in unsecure countries

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up