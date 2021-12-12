CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Earlington lifts San Diego…

Earlington lifts San Diego over Cal Lutheran 84-55

The Associated Press

December 12, 2021, 1:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marcellus Earlington had a season-high 23 points plus 16 rebounds as San Diego rolled past Cal Lutheran 84-55 on Saturday night.

Wayne McKinney II had 17 points for San Diego (6-5). TJ Berger added 13 points and seven rebounds. Bryce Monroe had 11 points.

Jacob Alonzo had 10 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Kingsmen. Ryan Grande added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Through new Office of Digital Transformation, FDA putting business ahead of IT

In JWCC cloud procurement, Pentagon plans a novel approach to competition

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

Congressional auditors point to challenges ahead for Pentagon’s CMMC program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up