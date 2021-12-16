E. Illinois looks to extend streak vs W. Illinois

Eastern Illinois (2-9) vs. Western Illinois (8-2) Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois looks…

Eastern Illinois (2-9) vs. Western Illinois (8-2)

Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Western Illinois. Eastern Illinois has won by an average of 10 points in its last five wins over the Leathernecks. Western Illinois’ last win in the series came on Nov. 15, 2017, a 56-54 win.

LEADING THE WAY: The Panthers have been led by Rodolfo Rufino Bolis and Kashawn Charles. Rufino Bolis is averaging 7.1 points and five rebounds while Charles is accounting for 9.1 points per game. The Leathernecks have been led by Colton Sandage and Will Carius. Sandage has accounted for 16 points while Carius has averaged 17.3 points per game.ROBUST RODOLFO: Rufino Bolis has connected on 31.8 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 8 over his last three games. He’s also made 48.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Eastern Illinois is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 62.

STREAK STATS: Eastern Illinois has dropped its last six road games, scoring 47.7 points and allowing 73.5 points during those contests. Western Illinois has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 88.2 points while giving up 70.2.

DID YOU KNOW: The Western Illinois offense is rated 17th overall by scoring 83 points per game this season. Eastern Illinois has only averaged 57.7 points per game, which ranks 278th.

