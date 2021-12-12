CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
DuSell, Jeffries lift Wyoming over Utah Valley 74-62

The Associated Press

December 12, 2021, 1:14 AM

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Xavier DuSell had 16 points to lead five Wyoming players in double figures as the Cowboys defeated Utah Valley 74-62 on Saturday night. Drake Jeffries added 15 points for the Cowboys.

Graham Ike chipped in 13, Brendan Wenzel scored 12 and Hunter Maldonado had 10. Jeffries also had six rebounds, while Ike posted nine rebounds.

Fardaws Aimaq had 14 points for the Wolverines (7-3). Tim Ceaser added seven rebounds.

