Durham scores 23, leads Providence over Texas Tech 72-68

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 11:49 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Al Durham scored 23 points to lead Providence to a 72-68 victory over previously unbeaten Texas Tech on Wednesday night in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

Providence (7-1) has won four straight against Big 12 Conference opponents, beating Texas (2019) and TCU twice (2018 and 2020).

Texas Tech’s Kevin Obanor made a 3-pointer that tied the game at 65 with 2:10 remaining. Durham scored the next four points before Terrence Shannon Jr.’s deep 3-pointer pulled the Red Raiders to 69-68 with 59.3 seconds left. Durham and Alyn Breed sealed it at the free-throw line.

Durham was 5 of 13 from the floor and 12-of-13 shooting from the line. A.J. Reeves added 14 points and Ed Croswell had 11 for the Friars.

Shannon Jr. scored 17 points to lead Texas Tech (6-1), which jumped out to a 25-13 advantage and led 30-28 at the break. Obanor finished with 12 points and Kevin McCullar added 10.

The Friars opened the second half with a 19-9 run, capped by Breed’s 3-pointer, for a 47-39 lead with 12:03 remaining. Durham had nine points during the stretch. Obanor’s 3 tied the game at 51 with about eight minutes left.

It was just the second meeting between the teams. The Friars edged the Red Raiders 53-52 at the Rainbow Classic in Honolulu in 1977.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

