CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Ducas' foul shots send…

Ducas’ foul shots send Saint Mary’s past Utah St. 60-58

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 12:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Alex Ducas scored 13 points and his two free throws with 0.9 seconds left gave Saint Mary’s a 60-58 win over Utah State on Thursday night.

Tommy Kuhse had 10 points for Saint Mary’s (8-1) and Matthias Tass scored 10 points and distributed five assists.

Justin Bean scored 19 with 10 rebounds for the Aggies (6-2) who saw their six-game winning streak come to an end. Steven Ashworth scored 12 in the loss.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GAO sustains first of 23 protests of CIO-SP4 solicitation

Navy has less vaccinated sailors than previously reported, but still over 97%

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up