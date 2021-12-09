CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More COVID-19 test kits head to Fairfax Co. libraries | Pfizer: booster offers protection against omicron | Pandemic causes drop in Md. school-readiness rates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Dixon scores 35 to lead Idaho over S. Dakota St. 98-84

The Associated Press

December 9, 2021, 12:54 AM

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Mikey Dixon had a career-high 35 points as Idaho beat South Dakota State 98-84 on Wednesday night.

Dixon hit 5 of 7 3-pointers and went 16 for 16 from the foul line. He added eight assists.

Rashad Smith had 16 points and seven rebounds for Idaho (2-7), which broke its six-game losing streak. Trevante Anderson added 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Tanner Christensen had 14 points.

Baylor Scheierman scored a season-high 22 points and had 14 rebounds for the Jackrabbits (8-3). Noah Freidel added 15 points. Douglas Wilson had 15 points.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

