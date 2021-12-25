HOLIDAY NEWS: Bidens stop at Floriana Christmas tree | Hundreds visit National Christmas Tree | America's choice Christmas cuisines | Grocery stores open Christmas
Diamond Head game canceled over Stanford COVID-19 issues

The Associated Press

December 25, 2021, 8:13 PM

HONOLULU (AP) — The Diamond Head Classic championship game between Stanford and Vanderbilt was canceled Saturday because of COVID-19 issues in the Cardinal camp.

In a tweet, the tournament said Stanford has health and safety protocols within its program and the game “will be declared a no contest.” The Liberty-BYU game was played as scheduled Saturday.

Stanford, which played Liberty on Wednesday night, said on its website that team-related activities are on pause and “the status of future games” will be determined. Its next scheduled game is Jan. 2 against Cal, then Jan. 6 against UCLA, which also has paused team activities because of COVID-19.

A day earlier, Hawaii pulled out of the tournament because of injuries and COVID-19 issues. Coach Eran Ganot said in a release that the program hadn’t had a case in 21 months and that the “priority remains to protect our student-athletes as well as those we compete against.”

On Thursday, the Hawaii Bowl was canceled because of COVID-19 issues for the Hawaii football team.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

