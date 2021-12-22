CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Bowser introduces vaccine mandate for DC businesses | Montgomery Co. exec wants vaccine requirement | GWU to begin spring virtually | Latest DC region trends
Deloney carries Vermont past Colgate 78-68

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 5:15 PM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Aaron Deloney scored 18 points as Vermont defeated Colgate 78-68 on Wednesday.

Ryan Davis and Isaiah Powell added 17 points each for Vermont (8-4), which earned its fourth straight home victory.

Tucker Richardson scored a season-high 21 points and had six rebounds for the Raiders (4-9), who have now lost four straight games. Jack Ferguson added 16 points and nine rebounds. Keegan Records had 13 points.

