Davis, SMU host Vandy

Vanderbilt (5-1) vs. SMU (6-3)

Moody Coliseum, Dallas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Scotty Pippen Jr. and Vanderbilt will battle Kendric Davis and SMU. The junior Pippen has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.8 over his last five games. Davis, a senior, is averaging 22.2 points and 5.4 assists over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The prolific Davis has put up 20.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists to lead the way for the Mustangs. Marcus Weathers has complemented Davis and is maintaining an average of 11.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The Commodores are led by Pippen, who is averaging 14.8 points and four rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Davis has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all SMU field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 34 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: SMU is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Mustangs are 0-3 when opponents score more than 67 points.

STREAK SCORING: SMU has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 81.8 points while giving up 61.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Vanderbilt defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 26.4 percent of all possessions, the 19th-best rate in the country. SMU has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.8 percent through nine games (ranking the Mustangs 265th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

