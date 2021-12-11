CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Davis scores 20 to carry Detroit past W. Michigan 83-64

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 3:57 PM

DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis had 20 points and 10 assists as Detroit defeated Western Michigan 83-64 on Saturday.

Madut Akec had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Detroit (3-7). Willy Isiani added 15 points. Matt Johnson had 11 points.

Detroit posted a season-high 21 assists.

Mack Smith had 13 points for the Broncos (3-6). Lamar Norman Jr. added 11 points. Titus Wright had nine rebounds.

