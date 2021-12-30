CUSA play starts for ODU, FAU

Old Dominion (5-8, 0-0) vs. Florida Atlantic (7-6, 0-0) FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Old Dominion (5-8, 0-0) vs. Florida Atlantic (7-6, 0-0)

FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion and Florida Atlantic meet in the first CUSA game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Old Dominion finished with 11 wins and five losses, while Florida Atlantic won seven games and lost five.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Kalu Ezikpe and C.J. Keyser have led the Monarchs. Ezikpe has averaged 12.1 points and 7.1 rebounds while Keyser has put up 14.2 points per game. The Owls have been led by Michael Forrest and Alijah Martin, who have combined to score 27.1 points per contest.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Forrest has connected on 34.7 percent of the 101 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 37 over the last five games. He’s also made 77.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 63: Old Dominion is 0-7 when it allows at least 63 points and 5-1 when it holds opponents to less than 63.

FLOOR SPACING: Florida Atlantic’s Martin has attempted 82 3-pointers and connected on 37.8 percent of them, and is 11 of 26 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Old Dominion has attempted more free throws per game than any other CUSA team. The Monarchs have averaged 21 free throws per game and 24.4 per game over their last five games.

