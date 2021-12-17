CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Cummings, Colgate visit Monmouth

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 3:31 PM

Colgate (4-7) vs. Monmouth (9-2)

OceanFirst Bank Center, West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Nelly Cummings and Colgate will battle George Papas and Monmouth. Cummings has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.2 over his last five games. Papas is averaging 13.8 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Monmouth has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Papas, Shavar Reynolds Jr., Walker Miller, Marcus McClary and Nikkei Rutty have collectively accounted for 83 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 82 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.CLUTCH CUMMINGS: Cummings has connected on 50 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also made 93.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Colgate has lost its last four road games, scoring 71.3 points, while allowing 79 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Raiders have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Hawks. Monmouth has 33 assists on 69 field goals (47.8 percent) across its previous three contests while Colgate has assists on 52 of 77 field goals (67.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Colgate as a team has made 11.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-most among Division I teams.

