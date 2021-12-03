Cornell faces Keuka

Keuka vs. Cornell (6-1) Newman Arena at Bartels Hall, Ithaca, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Cornell…

Keuka vs. Cornell (6-1)

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall, Ithaca, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cornell Big Red will be taking on the Storm of Division III Keuka. Cornell is coming off an 89-75 win at Canisius in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Jordan Jones has averaged 13.1 points to lead the charge for the Big Red. Chris Manon has paired with Jones and is averaging 10.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.JORDAN HAS A JUMPER: Through seven games, Cornell’s Jordan Jones has connected on 34.1 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 76.2 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: .

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.