Cornell faces Keuka

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 3:31 PM

Keuka vs. Cornell (6-1)

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall, Ithaca, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cornell Big Red will be taking on the Storm of Division III Keuka. Cornell is coming off an 89-75 win at Canisius in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Jordan Jones has averaged 13.1 points to lead the charge for the Big Red. Chris Manon has paired with Jones and is averaging 10.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.JORDAN HAS A JUMPER: Through seven games, Cornell’s Jordan Jones has connected on 34.1 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 76.2 percent from the free throw line this season.

