Conference play starts for W. Illinois, Denver

Western Illinois (9-2, 0-0) vs. Denver (4-9, 0-0)

Hamilton Gymnasium, Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois visits Denver as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Western Illinois finished with five wins and nine losses, while Denver won one game and lost 13.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: KJ Hunt has averaged 16.4 points and 4.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Pioneers. Michael Henn has complemented Hunt and is putting up 10.4 points per game. The Leathernecks have been led by Will Carius, who is averaging 18.1 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Hunt has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all Denver field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 21 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 66: Denver is 0-9 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Western Illinois is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 71 points or fewer. The Leathernecks are 2-2 when opponents score more than 71.

DID YOU KNOW: The Western Illinois offense has scored 81.9 points per game, the 20th-highest figure in Division I. Denver has only averaged 65.8 points per game, which ranks 237th nationally.

