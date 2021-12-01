CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Obama, Fauci visit DC vaccination clinic | Md. House Republicans push to keep some COVID protocols | Tougher testing requirements for travelers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Conference play starts for Oregon State, Cal

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 6:32 AM

Oregon State (1-6, 0-0) vs. Cal (3-4, 0-0)

Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State visits Cal as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Oregon State finished with 11 wins and 10 losses, while Cal won three games and lost 18.

SUPER SENIORS: Cal’s Andre Kelly, Jordan Shepherd and Grant Anticevich have combined to account for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 63 percent of all Golden Bears points over the last five games.ACCURATE ANDRE: Across seven appearances this season, Cal’s Kelly has shot 66.7 percent.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Oregon State’s Jarod Lucas has attempted 41 3-pointers and connected on 36.6 percent of them, and is 10 for 29 over the last five games.

STREAK SCORING: Cal has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 71.7 points while giving up 65.

BALL SECURITY: Oregon State’s offense has turned the ball over 11.3 times per game this season, but is averaging eight turnovers over its last three games.

