Conference play starts for NMSU, Seattle

New Mexico State (11-2, 0-0) vs. Seattle (9-4, 0-0)

Redhawk Center, Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State and Seattle meet in the first WAC game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, New Mexico State finished with seven wins and six losses, while Seattle won four games and lost five.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Seattle’s Cameron Tyson has averaged 14.7 points and 6.1 rebounds while Riley Grigsby has put up 14 points. For the Aggies, Teddy Allen has averaged 17.7 points and 6.9 rebounds while Will McNair Jr. has put up 8.1 points and 5.8 rebounds.ACCURATE ALLEN: Allen has connected on 29.1 percent of the 86 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 20 over the last three games. He’s also made 90.4 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Redhawks are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 62 points or fewer and 4-4 when opponents exceed 62 points. The Aggies are 11-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.6 percent or worse, and 0-2 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STREAK SCORING: New Mexico State has won its last four road games, scoring 69.3 points, while allowing 66 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Seattle has made 10.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among WAC teams.

