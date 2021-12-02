Conference play starts for Monmouth, Niagara

Monmouth (5-1, 0-0) vs. Niagara (3-3, 0-0) Gallagher Center, Niagara, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth visits…

Monmouth (5-1, 0-0) vs. Niagara (3-3, 0-0)

Gallagher Center, Niagara, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth visits Niagara as MAAC play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Monmouth finished with 12 wins and six losses, while Niagara won seven games and lost nine.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Niagara’s Marcus Hammond has averaged 20 points and 4.7 rebounds while Jordan Cintron has put up 9.3 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Hawks, George Papas has averaged 17.5 points and 5.7 rebounds while Walker Miller has put up 14.8 points and 7.5 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Hammond has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all Niagara field goals over the last three games. Hammond has 20 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Monmouth has won its last three road games, scoring 75.7 points, while allowing 68.3 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Purple Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hawks. Niagara has 31 assists on 75 field goals (41.3 percent) across its previous three games while Monmouth has assists on 32 of 84 field goals (38.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Monmouth is rated second among MAAC teams with an average of 75.7 points per game.

