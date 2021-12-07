Clay, Tenn. Tech visit WCU

Tennessee Tech (2-6) vs. Western Carolina (5-4) Ramsey Center, Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards…

Tennessee Tech (2-6) vs. Western Carolina (5-4)

Ramsey Center, Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jr. Clay and Tennessee Tech will go up against Nick Robinson and Western Carolina. The junior Clay is averaging 12.4 points over the last five games. Robinson, a senior, is averaging 12.8 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Western Carolina’s Robinson, Cam Bacote and Joe Petrakis have combined to account for 40 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 41 percent of all Catamounts points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JR.: Clay has connected on 20 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Tennessee Tech is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 69.

WINNING WHEN: Western Carolina is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 47.4 percent or less. The Catamounts are 0-4 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Carolina as a team has made 12.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is fourth-best among Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

