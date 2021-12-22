CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Bowser introduces vaccine mandate for DC businesses | Montgomery Co. exec wants vaccine requirement | GWU to begin spring virtually | Latest DC region trends
Chattanooga defeats Middle Tennessee 77-65

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 9:34 PM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — David Jean-Baptiste had 23 points as Chattanooga beat Middle Tennessee 77-65 on Wednesday night.

Jean-Baptiste hit 6 of 8 3-pointers. Malachi Smith added 22 points for for Chattanooga (10-3). A.J. Caldwell had 11 points

Camryn Weston had 16 points for the Blue Raiders (9-4). Josh Jefferson added 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

