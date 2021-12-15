CCU goes up against Regent

Regent vs. Coastal Carolina (5-3) HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers…

Regent vs. Coastal Carolina (5-3)

HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will be taking on the Royals of Division III Regent. Coastal Carolina is coming off a 60-59 win at home over Wofford in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Essam Mostafa has averaged 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds this year for Coastal Carolina. Rudi Williams is also a big contributor, with 14.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

CREATING OFFENSE: Ebrima Dibba has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Coastal Carolina field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 12 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina went 4-2 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Chanticleers offense scored 80.8 points per matchup across those six contests.

