CCU faces Methodist

Methodist vs. Coastal Carolina (5-3)

HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will be taking on the Monarchs of Division III Methodist. Coastal Carolina is coming off a 60-59 win at home over Wofford in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Essam Mostafa has averaged 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds this year for Coastal Carolina. Complementing Mostafa is Rudi Williams, who is averaging 14.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Ebrima Dibba has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Coastal Carolina field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 12 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina went 4-2 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Chanticleers scored 80.8 points per matchup in those six games.

