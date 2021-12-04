CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Carius scores 26 to lift W. Illinois over UT Martin 81-64

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 5:17 PM

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Will Carius had 26 points as Western Illinois topped UT Martin 81-64 on Saturday.

Tamell Pearson had 17 points and seven rebounds for Western Illinois (7-2), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Trenton Massner added 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. George Dixon had six rebounds.

KJ Simon had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Skyhawks (3-6). Darius Simmons added 11 points. KK Curry had 10 points.

