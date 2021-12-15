CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
Buzzer-beater 3 lifts Elon past Winthrop 63-61

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 9:47 PM

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Jerald Gillens-Butler hit a 3-point from the left wing with 1.3 seconds left and Michael Graham had 13 points and 15 rebounds to lead Elon to a 63-61 win over Winthrop on Wednesday night, ending the Phoenix’s seven-game losing streak.

Drew Buggs had a decent look from just inside half court for Winthrop as time expired.

It was the only basket from Gillens-Butler.

The Elon women beat UNC Greensboro 52-49 when Brie Perpignan converted a three-point play with 1.4 seconds left.

Hunter Woods had 11 points for Elon (3-8). Hunter McIntosh added six assists.

D.J. Burns Jr. had 23 points for the Eagles (6-5). Patrick Good added 12 points.

