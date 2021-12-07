BU hosts UMass Lowell

UMass Lowell (6-3) vs. Boston University (7-3) Case Gym, Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell and Boston…

UMass Lowell (6-3) vs. Boston University (7-3)

Case Gym, Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell and Boston University both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams earned victories on Saturday. Boston University earned a 68-63 win at home over Binghamton, while UMass Lowell won 61-57 at Merrimack.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Javante McCoy, Sukhmail Mathon, Fletcher Tynen and Jonas Harper have combined to account for 63 percent of Boston University’s scoring this season. For UMass Lowell, Everette Hammond, Justin Faison and Allin Blunt have combined to score 40 percent of the team’s points this year.MIGHTY MCCOY: McCoy has connected on 55.6 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 15 for 21 over his last five games. He’s also converted 75.8 percent of his free throws this season.

FLOOR SPACING: UMass Lowell’s Blunt has attempted 32 3-pointers and connected on 28.1 percent of them, and is 7 for 20 over the last five games.

STREAK SCORING: Boston University has scored 71.3 points per game and allowed 61.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston University has attempted the second-most free throws among all Patriot League teams. The Terriers have averaged 18 free throws per game this season and 20.4 per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.