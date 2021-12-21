CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Broome leads Morehead St. past IUPUI 80-52

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 10:07 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Johni Broome had 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Morehead State to an 80-52 win over IUPUI on Tuesday night.

Tray Hollowell had 17 points for Morehead State (8-5). Jaylon Hall added 15 points.

Morehead State dominated the first half and led 42-23 at the break. The Eagles’ 42 points in the first half were their season high.

Azariah Seay had 17 points for the Jaguars (1-10), who have lost five games in a row. Dimitar Pandev added 11 points. Bakari LaStrap had 11 points.

B.J. Maxwell, who led the Jaguars in scoring entering the contest with 13 points per game, was held to only three points.

