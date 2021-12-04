CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Brooks scores 17 to lead UMass Lowell over Merrimack 61-57

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 10:13 PM

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Max Brooks scored 17 points and blocked three shots as UMass Lowell narrowly defeated Merrimack 61-57 on Saturday night.

Leading 59-57, Brooks blocked a layup with five seconds to go and Everette Hammond followed up with two free throws to give the River Hawks the win.

Everette Hammond had 14 points for UMass Lowell (6-3). Connor Withers added 10 points.

Jordan Minor had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors (4-5). Mikey Watkins added 13 points and eight rebounds. Malik Edmead had 11 points.

