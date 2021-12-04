CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Brewer scores 22 to lead FIU over Stetson 72-65

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 9:24 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Tevin Brewer had 22 points as Florida International won its eighth straight game, defeating Stetson 72-65 on Saturday night.

Brewer made 10 of 11 free throws for the Panthers (8-1). Eric Lovett had 18 points, while Javaunte Hawkins scored 10.

Mahamadou Diawara had 12 points to lead the Hatters (2-5). Alvin Tumblin added 10 points.

