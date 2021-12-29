CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Bothwell, Anderson lead Furman…

Bothwell, Anderson lead Furman past Samford 81-49

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 10:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Mike Bothwell had 18 points to lead five Furman players in double figures as the Paladins easily beat Samford 81-49 on Wednesday night.

Joe Anderson added 14 points for the Paladins (9-5). Jalen Slawson chipped in 12, Conley Garrison scored 11 and Alex Hunter had 10. Slawson also had 10 rebounds and five assists.

Both teams were playing their first Southern Conference game of the season.

Furman dominated the first half and led 48-21 at halftime. The Bulldogs’ 21 points in the first half were their season low.

Jaden Campbell had 15 points for the Bulldogs (10-3), whose four-game winning streak ended. Wesley Cardet Jr. added seven rebounds. Jaron Rillie had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

OPM sets bar for agencies hiring data scientists with new job qualifications

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

GAO says DoD's numbers are hazing are woefully underrepresented

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up