CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Belmont, SIUE start OVC play

Belmont, SIUE start OVC play

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Belmont (10-3, 0-0) vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (6-7, 0-0)

Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville hosts Belmont as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Belmont finished with 18 wins and two losses, while Southern Illinois-Edwardsville won seven games and lost 12.

LEADING THE WAY: Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 17.5 points and 5.2 rebounds to lead the charge for the Cougars. Shaun Doss Jr. is also a key contributor, putting up 11.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The Bruins are led by Ben Sheppard, who is averaging 16.1 points.SHEPPARD CAN SHOOT: Sheppard has connected on 35.8 percent of the 81 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also made 65.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 67: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is 0-7 this year when it allows 67 points or more and 6-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 67.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Cougars are 6-0 when they hold opposing teams to 66 points or fewer and 0-7 when opponents exceed 66 points. The Bruins are 7-0 when recording at least eight offensive rebounds and 3-3 when they fall short of that total.

SECOND CHANCES: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.3 percent this year. That rate is the 21st-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Belmont stands at just 26 percent (ranked 260th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Officials: Nearly 25% of Navy warship crew has COVID-19

After turbulent cyber year, agencies enter 2022 with fresh security crisis on hand

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

DoD is likely missing tens of thousands of hazing incidents, watchdog says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up