Bellarmine goes up against Midway

The Associated Press

December 9, 2021, 6:31 AM

Midway vs. Bellarmine (3-6)

Freedom Hall, Louisville, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Bellarmine Knights are set to battle the Eagles of NAIA school Midway. Bellarmine is coming off a 92-43 home win over Defiance in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Dylan Penn has averaged 16 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists this year for Bellarmine. Complementing Penn is CJ Fleming, who is averaging 10.4 points per game.

CREATING OFFENSE: Dylan Penn has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Bellarmine field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 36 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bellarmine went 2-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Knights scored 70.7 points per matchup across those six games.

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

