Baker scores 18 to lead Fresno St. past UC Irvine 63-55

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 10:08 PM

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jemarl Baker came off the bench to score a season-high 18 points, including six in the final minute to carry Fresno State to a 63-55 win over UC Irvine on Saturday.

Deon Stroud had 11 points for Fresno State (8-2), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Orlando Robinson added eight rebounds.

The Bulldogs forced a season-high 21 turnovers.

DJ Davis had 16 points for the Anteaters (5-2), whose five-game winning streak came to an end. JC Butler added 14 points. Justin Hohn had 10 points.

Collin Welp, whose 13 points per game ranked second on the Anteaters, scored eight on 2-of-10 shooting.

