Bacot, UNC host Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech (8-5, 0-2) vs. North Carolina (9-3, 1-0)

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Keve Aluma and Virginia Tech will take on Armando Bacot and North Carolina. The senior Aluma has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18 over his last five games. Bacot, a junior, is averaging 15.2 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Virginia Tech’s Aluma, Justyn Mutts and Storm Murphy have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Hokies points over the last five games.ACCURATE ALUMA: Aluma has connected on 22.6 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over the last five games. He’s also made 75.6 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: North Carolina has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 77.9 points while giving up 61.7.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Hokies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Heels. North Carolina has 44 assists on 82 field goals (53.7 percent) over its past three outings while Virginia Tech has assists on 41 of 75 field goals (54.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Virginia Tech defense has held opponents to just 58 points per game, the 14th-lowest in Division I. North Carolina has allowed an average of 71.4 points through 12 games (ranked 205th, nationally).

